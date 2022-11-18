Updated Election Results From Calaveras

Calaveras County Seal View Photo

Calaveras, CA– Election results have been updated in Calaveras. Approximately 200 ballots have yet to be counted. The current count does include provisional and challenged signature ballots. Voters that were notified that their signature was missing or did not match the voter registration file can return the form through November 28th. All vote center returns have been audited and all ballot stock is accounted for. The manual hand count began on Friday in order to verify the equipment tabulated the votes for each contest correctly.

No dramatic shifts have taken place with the latest vote count, a previous article about the last update that did shake up some Calaveras elections can be found here. Additionally, the election results can be found here.