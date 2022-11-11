Shakeup In Calaveras Election Races

Calaveras County Seal View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Thousands of late-arriving ballots have been counted in Calaveras County, and it has shifted the dynamic of various races.

The latest count has Measure A, a one-cent sales tax for fire, falling below the needed 50% +1 needed for passage. There are now 10,030 votes in favor and 10,287 opposed.

In the Bret Harte Union High School District, where there are two seats open, Nicolas Valente has moved into second place with 3,889 votes, and Joan Lark has slid into third with 3,704. The top vote-getter is Gail Bunge with 4,239 votes.

In the Ebbetts Pass Veterans Memorial District, Full Term, there are two seats open. James Carlon remains the top vote-getter with 2,328, but James McGee has moved into second place with 1,647, and Don Padou is third with 1,620.

The Measure E Mark Twain Elementary School Bond is still failing with 53% in favor, and Measure B for the Calaveras Unified School District has 49%. Both require 55% to pass.

Measure C for the Circle XX community is passing with 70%, but Measure D for the Middle River Community Services District is now failing with 60% (requires a 2/3 supermajority).

Calaveras County Registrar of Voters Rebecca Turner reports that there are still about 500 ballots to be counted. The number includes ballots received through the mail with a postmark on or before Election Day, provisional ballots, those damaged, and ballots with challenged signatures that may be cured. The office will continue counting ballots postmarked by November 8, 2022, if received on or before November 15, 2022. Voters notified that their signature was missing or did not match the voter registration file can return the form to cure it through November 28, 2022.