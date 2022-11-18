Making Sure The Public Is Prepared For Emergencies

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will hold three classes this weekend.

The CERT program educates volunteers about disaster preparedness for the hazards that may occur where they live. Local CERT programs train and organize teams of volunteers to assist their families, neighbors, co-workers, and other community members during emergencies when professional responders may not be immediately available to provide assistance.

The Tuolumne County Offices of Emergency Services is hosting the classes, which are free. They are being held Nov. 18–20, with this evening’s class running from 5:30 to 9 p.m. The Saturday and Sunday classes are from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. To attend, email oes@co.tuolumne.ca.us or call 209-533-6395.

Those wanting to attend the classes must be residents of the county and commit to all three days of training. Tuolumne County has several CERT programs, including Tuolumne Me-Wuk Tribal, Twain Harte Area and Groveland. For more information on the CERT program, click here.