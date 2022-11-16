High-Speed Chase On Mono Way Results In DUI Arrest

East Sonora, CA – A suspect led CHP officers on a two-mile high-speed chase along Mono Way in East Sonora.

An officer watched as a Chevrolet pickup traveling northbound on Standard Way blew right through a red stoplight while turning onto Mono Way on Tuesday around 12:45 a.m. The officer attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver instead hit the gas.

“The driver led the officers on a 2-mile pursuit with speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour,” detailed CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado. “The driver finally brought the vehicle to a stop in the driveway of the Sonora Fitness Center, across from the Junction Shopping Center. The driver exited the vehicle, obeyed the officers’ commands, and was taken into custody without further incident.”

While officers were handcuffing the driver, 31-year-old Joshua Chavez of Jackson, they observed him displaying signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication, as noted by Machado. Chavez was arrested and held on $50,000 bail for felony reckless evasion and DUI.