Celebrating Halloween Safely

Sonora, CA– It is Halloween and while plenty of spooky activities took place over the weekend, extra pedestrian traffic is anticipated throughout the Motherlode tonight. Tuolumne County Public Health has the following safety tips,

-Walk safely when out trick or treating and remember to cross streets at corners, watch for cars, and stay on sidewalks and paths. If driving around, take extra time to look for kids and families at intersections and slow down and be alert.

-Have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers. Ensure that costumes aren’t obstructing your child’s vision and are the right size to prevent trips or falls. A link to other safety tips can be found here

In addition, CAL-Fire also has a safety page as well as last-minute tips for decorations, costumes, and trick-or-treating that can be found here.

One Halloween event taking place this evening is being hosted by Yosemite Conservancy and their annual Cemetery Tour that will take place at 7 pm and 9 pm. This free event starts at the firepit in front of the museum in Yosemite Village by the Yosemite Valley Visitor Center. Other events can be viewed here.