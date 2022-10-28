Man Sentenced To Over Decade In Prison For Yosemite Sexual Assault

Charles Porter - NPS Image View Photo

Yosemite, CA – A man found guilty of a sexual assault in Yosemite National Park earlier this year has been sentenced to more than a decade behind bars.

On April 6, after a three-day trial, a federal jury found Porter guilty of all charges. Today, 32-year-old Charles Porter, formerly of Pomona, was sentenced to 12 years and four months in prison. Porter faced six counts that included attempted aggravated sexual abuse, abusive sexual contact, assault with intent to commit aggravated sexual abuse, assault with intent to commit abusive sexual contact, and assault by striking or wounding, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.

As earlier reported here in April, a jury found Porter, an Aramark employee, guilty of attacking another male employee who was living in an employee cabin. Court documents detailed, “The victim was asleep when Porter began to sexually assault him, biting and punching him during the attack.” The victim fought back, and during the struggle, Porter attempted to penetrate the victim.”

The victim was able to get away from Porter and call for help, with nearby neighbors coming and physically removing Porter.