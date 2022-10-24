Clear
Early Morning Injury Crash Up Highway 108

By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County, CA — An ambulance and other emergency officials were dispatched to a crash on Highway 108 near Clark Fork Road.

The area is near Dardanelle.

The CHP received a report at 4 am that a sedan had struck a tree. Two people were inside the vehicle and one of the individuals was injured, prompting an ambulance to be dispatched. The crash was located by a member of the sheriff’s office search and rescue team, according to the CHP, so it is not immediately clear what time the crash actually occurred. A tow truck was also sent to the crash scene. Be prepared for some activity in the area.

We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.

