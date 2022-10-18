Cloudy
Vehicle Crashes Down Ravine And Catches On Fire

By B.J. Hansen
Moccasin, CA — The CHP reports that major injuries were reported from a crash that occurred last night in the Moccasin area.

It happened shortly before 11pm on Highway 49 near Marshes Flat Road. A vehicle went down a ravine and ignited on fire. The blaze was extinguished and emergency responders remained on scene for several hours. The vehicle will be removed from the ravine later this morning when there is sunlight.

The CHP also relays that there were “major injuries” resulting from the crash. We’ll pass along additional information when it is released by authorities.

