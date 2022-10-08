Fall Event To Close Roads In Columbia This Weekend

Columbia, CA – Travel in the Columbia area of Tuolumne County will be slowed this weekend as some roadways will be shut down due to a fall event.

The Columbia Harvest Festifall, an arts and crafts fair with almost fifty vendors dressed in 1850s attire along with a petting zoo for the kids, will be held in Columbia State Historic Park on Saturday and Sunday, October 8-9. Tuolumne County Public Works advised the special event will require the following roads to be closed for the special event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Washington Street at Parrotts Ferry Road to Main Street

Main Street at Washington Street to Jackson Street

While some of these streets are already seasonally closed to vehicles, there will be detours in place for those not traditionally closed. Motorists are asked to slow down and use caution as there will be plenty of pedestrians in the area, especially along Parrotts Ferry Road.