Murphys’ Traffic Impacted By Tree Work 

Road work with flaggers View Photo

Calaveras County, CA — Tree work will slow traffic on several Murphys area roadways for the month.

Calaveras County Road officials relayed that beginning October 3rd and continuing through late October, there will be road improvements and traffic delays on Sheep Ranch Road, S. Algiers Road, Scott Street, Main Street, and Big Trees Road in Murphys. The county has hired J.V. Lucas Paving, Inc., out of the Bay Area, to finish the Murphys Road Resurfacing and Repaving Program.

Flaggers and pilot vehicles will be used to direct traffic, as well as signage. Motorists can expect up to 15-minute delays as the work will be conducted during the daylight hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. No schedule was released outlining what roads will be worked on at what date and time.

Travelers are asked to obey all signage and slow down in the cone zones where personnel and equipment are working For questions or concerns regarding the Murphys Roads Project, call Public Works at (209) 754-6401.