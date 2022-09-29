With Amador Out, Sonora High Scrambling To Find New Opponent

Sonora High School View Photo

Sonora, CA — A group text by some Amador Varsity football players making controversial comments ended the Buffaloes’ season, leaving the Wildcats without an opponent next weekend.

As earlier reported here, those remarks have not been made public, but Amador’s Superintendent called the group thread comments “highly inappropriate.” On Monday, the varsity football team’s season was canceled.

Clarke Broadcasting reached out to Sonora High Superintendent Ed Pelfry to see what this means for the Wildcats as they are scheduled to play Amador on Friday, October 7th. He told us that currently, they have not received any official word from Amador administrators regarding the cancellation. Pelfry added, “We are looking for another game. It will be difficult to find. Almost all teams are in the midst of the league season now.”

Plefry noted that if another team is not found to play that night, then Amador will forfeit the game. However, he noted that some football may still be played against the Buffaloes on the 7th, stating, “If we cannot find another opponent, we may still have a junior varsity game versus Amador on that Friday night.”

Undefeated Summerville High was scheduled to play Amador this Friday (Sept. 30), but with no time to find another team to play, Amador will likely have to forfeit the game.