Identity of Solo Fatal Crash Victim Released

Keystone, CA– On September 22nd, first responders arrived at the scene of a fatal solo vehicle wreck on Highway 120/108 in the Keystone area of Tuolumne County. A vehicle had overturned and landed on its roof near the Rushing Hills Lookout Road intersection just after 4 p.m.The CHP detailed that the man was driving a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck, at an undetermined rate of speed. The driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors in this crash.

The identity of the driver has been released by the CHP as 73-year-old Clayton Kuchler of Jamestown.