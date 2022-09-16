Mother Lode Views Focuses On Summerville High

Tuolumne, CA — Summerville High School is celebrating its 111th birthday this weekend with an “All Years Reunion,” and Superintendent Michael Merrill will be the guest on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views.

Click here to read an earlier story about the reunion festivities. Merrill will speak about new happenings this fall semester, potential infrastructure projects on the horizon, enrollment trends, addressing mental health issues, vaping prevention, and challenges facing rural education.

Last week’s show featured Sonora High Superintendent Ed Pelfrey.