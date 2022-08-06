Monkeypox Vaccination Center To Open In Calaveras County

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County has received a limited supply of monkeypox vaccines and plans to open a clinic next week.

As reported here, over 1,100 cases of monkeypox have been reported in California as Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency earlier this week, allowing for testing and vaccinations statewide. Monkeypox is a rare illness caused by a virus. Its symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms but milder and rarely fatal. On Thursday, Calaveras Public Health received a limited supply of monkeypox vaccines. The first monkeypox vaccination site will open on Thursday, August 11th. An appointment is required and no walk-ins will be accepted due to limited vaccine supply.

Health officials note that vaccination is most effective within four days of exposure but can help up to 14 days later. They added that due to the short supply, the vaccine is currently available only to people at greater risk. These include people in close contact with respiratory secretions and skin lesions of someone infected with monkeypox. County health officials provided the following list of people eligible to receive the vaccine at this time:

To receive a first dose of the JYNNEOS vaccine you must be a Calaveras County resident 18 years of age or older who fulfills one or more of the following criteria:

Gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, trans and other gender-diverse people, and have had more than one sexual partner in the past 14 days

Sex workers of any sexual orientation or gender identity

Persons who have had close contact within the past 14 days with someone with suspected or confirmed Monkeypox

Persons who had close contact with others at a venue or event or within a social group in the past 14 days where a suspected or confirmed Monkeypox case was identified. This includes persons who received notice from a venue or event of a potential exposure within the past 14 days.

Registrants will need to answer a series of questions to verify eligibility and can pre-register here or call (209) 754-2896. Those that meet eligibility criteria will be contacted to schedule an appointment or added to a waitlist. Public health officials advised that additional vaccination clinics will be hosted as resource availability improves.

Those eligible for appointments will need to follow these guidelines offered by county health officials:

Arrive to your appointment with a valid form of ID. Please be sure to arrive at your scheduled time (not any earlier). A form of ID will be required at the vaccination site. Valid forms of ID include: CA ID, CA Driver’s License, Utility Bill along with ID, etc.

A mask covering your nose and mouth is required. · Wear loose clothing to show upper arm.

Do not attend the clinic if you are feeling unwell or experiencing Monkeypox symptoms.

This must be your first dose of the Monkeypox vaccine.

If you had Monkeypox, then a vaccine is not recommended.

You may be turned away if you do not meet the requirements (even if you have scheduled an appointment).

Calaveras Public Health urges the public to protect themselves and each other to control the potential for spread. Details on symptoms and transmission and steps to prevent the spread of Monkeypox can be viewed by clicking here.