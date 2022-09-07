Keeping Fido Comfortable And Fed

Free pet food bank day flyer View Photo

Jamestown, CA – While owners work to keep their pets cool during this heat wave, Tuolumne County Animal Control wants to fill their bellies.

With inflation persisting, Animal Control is holding two free pet food bank days. Those wanting to take advantage of this giveaway do not have to do anything, and no questions will be asked regarding the need.

Dog treats, wet and dry food, and cat litter will be doled out on a first-come, first serve basis. Also, bedding and toys are being given out for free. Animal control officials detailed, “All through the generosity of donations from the community. We try to schedule the free pet food bank days when ATTCA has food bank days.”

The schedule is September 8-9. During another free bank day, 450 pounds of food was given out in August.