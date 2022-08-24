Update On Yosemite Lightning Caused Fires

Yosemite, CA– Two natural lightning-ignited fires continue to burn in Yosemite wilderness. The Red Fire is now 760 acres and the Rodgers Fire is 230 acres. Both are being managed by fire crews and firefighters continue to work to confine and contain them with natural barriers.

With the recent increase in temperatures, along with a high-pressure system, air quality may be impacted in various areas of the high country and in Yosemite Valley for the remainder of the week. Some smoke is visible in the Tuolumne Meadows area, and a pattern of smoke settling in Yosemite Valley during the nighttime hours with improving conditions beginning in the late morning is expected. The best time of day is late afternoon into the early evening.

These fires and considered to be low intensity, creeping, and smoldering through the smaller fuels and burning through mostly dead trees and brush. The outlook on these fires is that the end result will be a healthier forest. A temporary trail closure is in place in Rodgers Canyon from Neall Lake to the junction with Table Lake. There are no threats to structures and infrastructure.