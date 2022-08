PG&E power outage in Copperopolis area of Calaveras County View Photo

Copperopolis, CA – PG&E crews are trying to determine what sparked a power outage in Calaveras County that is impacting hundreds of customers.

The lights have been out since just after 8:30 a.m. for 822 customers west of Highway 49 and on both sides of Highway 4 and along O’Brynes Ferry Road. The utility has given a 3 p.m. estimated restoration time for those affected areas.