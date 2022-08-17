Update: Fire In Calaveras County

Vegetation fire in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County View Photo

Update at 3:20 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that firefighters have stopped the forward rate of spread of a brush fire in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County. It broke out around 2:30 p.m. along Calaveritas Road, between Cement Plant and Old Gulch roads and east of Highway 49. The fire’s size is estimated at five acres. The CHP has closed a section of Calaveritas Road from Old Gulch Road to Fricot City Road while ground crews work toward full containment and continue to mop up. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Original post at 2:55 p.m.: San Andreas, CA — Firefighters are battling a blaze in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County.

The flames broke out in some brush along Calaveritas Road, between Cement Plant and Old Gulch roads and east of Highway 49. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore tells Clarke Broadcasting that the fire is five acres in size and burning at a moderate rate of spread. There is no word regarding whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.