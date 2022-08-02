Newsom Declares Monkeypox State Of Emergency

Sacramento, CA — California Governor Gavin Newsom is declaring a State of Emergency in response to a rising number of monkeypox cases in the state.

He put out a statement, reading, “California is working urgently across all levels of government to slow the spread of monkeypox, leveraging our robust testing, contact tracing and community partnerships strengthened during the pandemic to ensure that those most at risk are our focus for vaccines, treatment and outreach.”

Newsom continues, “We’ll continue to work with the federal government to secure more vaccines, raise awareness about reducing risk, and stand with the LGBTQ community fighting stigmatization.”

California has had about 800 confirmed cases of monkeypox. It joins New York State and San Francisco in declaring State of Emergencies. California currently has the capacity to process about 1,000 tests per week, and plans to expand it over the coming weeks. To date, California has distributed 25,000 monkeypox vaccines.