Clear
101.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Fire In Tuolumne County near Keystone

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Vegetation Fire along J-59 and Highway 108 in the Keystone area of Tuolumne County

Vegetation Fire along J-59 and Highway 108 in the Keystone area of Tuolumne County

Photo Icon View Photo

Keystone, CA — Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire along J-59/La Grange Road in Tuolumne County.

A large plume of smoke can be seen rising into the sky near Keystone. CAL Fire reports the flames broke out in grass near the Highway 108 intersection just south of Green Springs Road. One house is threatened and is being evacuated. There is no word on any other evacuations. The fire is estimated at an acre in size, and the flames are moving at a moderate rate of spread. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Fire Alert