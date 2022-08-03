Fire In Tuolumne County near Keystone

Vegetation Fire along J-59 and Highway 108 in the Keystone area of Tuolumne County View Photo

Keystone, CA — Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire along J-59/La Grange Road in Tuolumne County.

A large plume of smoke can be seen rising into the sky near Keystone. CAL Fire reports the flames broke out in grass near the Highway 108 intersection just south of Green Springs Road. One house is threatened and is being evacuated. There is no word on any other evacuations. The fire is estimated at an acre in size, and the flames are moving at a moderate rate of spread. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.