A Fun Night Out To Make Neighborhoods Safer

National Night Out 2022 logo View Photo

Sonora, CA – Community-building events are taking place tonight across the country and right here in the Mother Lode.

Tuolumne and Calaveras counties are participating in the National Night Out event this evening. The event takes place on the first Tuesday of August each year. The goal is to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make them safer. Organizers added that the event “enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement under positive circumstances while bringing back a true sense of community.”

The event is family-friendly and a good opportunity for residents to get to know their local emergency responders. This year in Tuolumne County, the event is being held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Columbia State Historic Park off Parrotts Ferry Road in downtown Columbia. All of the shops will remain open late as well. In Calaveras, the event begins at 5 p.m. for residents to meet their local first responders at La Contenta Golf Course off Highway 26 in Valley Springs. There will be games and food.

Along with the Tuolumne Sheriff’s office, there will be other law enforcement from California State Parks, California Fish and Wildlife, CHP, animal control officers, U.S. Forest Service, and Yosemite National Park.