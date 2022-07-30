Update: More Than 1,300 Without Lights This Morning In Calaveras County

Update at 6:35 a.m.: PG&E reports power has been restored to the 312 customers in the Murphys area, but there are still over a thousand customers without electricity in the Moutain Ranch area. Their lights went out just before 10 p.m. last night. The utility did not post a cause for the outage in Murphys.

The other outage is centered in the Mountain Ranch area, spreading out towards San Andreas, Rail Road Flat and Sheep Ranch, affecting 1,039 customers. Crews are on the scene of the outage and are investigating the cause. The estimated repair time posted by the company is 10 a.m.

Mountain Ranch, CA – More than 1,300 PG&E customers in Calaveras County are without power this morning.

There are two outages. One is in the Murphys area, impacting 312 customers, and the other is centered in the Mountain Ranch area, spreading out towards San Andreas, Rail Road Flat and Sheep Ranch, affecting 1,039 customers.

Customers’ lights went out last night just before 10 p.m. PG&E says crews are investigating the outages but have not yet determined their causes. The estimated restoration time for both outages, given by the company, is 10 a.m.