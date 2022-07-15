Yosemite To Implement Fire Restrictions Below 8,000 Feet

Washburn Fire burning in Yosemite 7-14-22 View Photo

Yosemite, CA — Citing high fire danger and enhanced risk to the public, employees, and first responders, Yosemite National Park is enacting park-wide fire restrictions below 8,000 feet elevation tomorrow.

The bans are to reduce the threat of human-caused wildfires like the Washburn Fire, currently burning in the park and which this week was determined to have been ignited by man since there was no lighting the day it started, as detailed here. The restrictions will go into effect on Saturday, July 16th at 12:01 a.m. Park officials provided the following fire restrictions within Yosemite National Park and the El Portal Administrative Site:

No building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire (including campfire, cooking fire, and charcoal fires) below 8,000 feet elevation except as noted below. Portable stoves using pressurized gas, liquid fuel, or propane are permitted, as are alcohol stoves, including tablet/cube stoves. Twig stoves are not permitted.

Fires may be used in open front country campgrounds and open picnic areas in developed portions of the park in accordance with park regulations.

Wood fires are prohibited in El Portal and Foresta due to increased fire danger in those communities; charcoal fires are permitted. Wood and charcoal fires are still permitted in all other residential areas in developed portions of the park in accordance with park regulations.

Fires may be used above 8,000 feet elevation but not above 9,600 feet elevation in accordance with park regulations.

No smoking below 8,000 ft. elevation except within an enclosed vehicle, a campground or picnic area where fires are allowed, in a designated smoking area, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or has been cleared of all flammable material. Public buildings, public areas of concessioner and federal buildings (including restrooms), other areas as posted, and within 25 feet of any public building, always remain closed to smoking.

Visitors are also asked to follow the campfire rule of making sure it is out cold using the “drown, stir, and feel method” detailed below: