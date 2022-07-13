Tuttletown Boat Ramp Closes At New Melones

New Melones Reservoir View Photo

Tuttletown, CA — The Bureau of Reclamation has temporarily closed the lower boat ramp located in the Tuttletown Recreation Area at New Melones.

Federal BOR officials say it is due to “dropping lake levels associated with unprecedented drought.” Boat launching will continue at the Glory Hill Recreation Area near Angels Camp. BOR officials stress that the Tuttletown Recreation Area is still open for activities like picnics, disc golf, mountain biking and hiking.

The entrance gates at the Tuttletown and Glory Hole recreation areas are open daily from 4am-9pm.

We reported earlier that a staffing shortage has limited operations in some areas around the reservoir this summer. Day Use areas open include Black Bart, Buck Brush, Lupine and Eagle Point. Areas closed are Heron Point and Osprey Point.

Campgrounds open are Ironhorse and Big Oak, and those closed are Manzanita, Acorn and Chamise. In addition, the Oak Knoll and Fiddleneck group camps are closed.