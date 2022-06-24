Clear
Power Outage In Tuolumne County

By Tracey Petersen
PG&E Power outages in Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County, CA — More than 3,000 PG&E customers are waking up to no power this morning.

Those impacted stretch from Lime Kiln Road in the Jamestown area to past Big Oak Flat Road east of Groveland and on both sides of Highway 120. A total of 3,071 customers have been without power since just before 6 a.m. The utility reports that crews are investigating the cause and working to restore electricity. The company has not yet posted an estimated restoration time.

