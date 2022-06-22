Tuolumne Shooting Investigation Underway

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Vehicle View Photo

Tuolumne, CA – Gunfire rang out yesterday afternoon in the area of Cherokee Road near Nonies Road in Tuolumne, prompting a flood of calls to 911.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s dispatch received multiple calls on Tuesday, June 21st, around 1:25 p.m. One caller reported hearing a gunshot and then seeing people running from the scene. Another call came in from a passerby who reported they were flagged down by a man bleeding and asking for help.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Deputy Ashely Boujikian detailed that deputies raced to the scene and found an adult male with a gunshot wound, but did not specify where the man had been shot. The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and was later transferred via air to another facility.

Regarding possible suspects being sought, Boujikian added, “Detectives were called to the scene to investigate the cause of the shooting. Due to the active investigation, no further information will be released at this time.”