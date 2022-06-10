Cruz Moves Into Second: Abernathy Closes Gap

Tuolumne County Voting View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Election’s Office reports that several thousand additional ballots have now been tabulated since election night.

In the Sonora Council race, where the top two vote getters will win the seats, Andy Merrill remains in first place with 509 votes, and Suzanne Cruz has moved into second place with 469 votes. In third is Kurt Bryant with 441 and Darren Duez is in fourth with 328. On Election Night, Bryant held a five vote lead over Cruz, so that race has flipped.

In the Superintendent of Schools race, Zack Abernathy has notably closed the gap of leader Cathy Parker. On Election Night, Parker held a 54-percent to 45-percent lead. It is now 51-percent to 49-percent. Parker has 6,895 votes and Abernathy has 6,523.

Both the superintendent of schools and city council races are still to close to call.

County Clerk and Auditor Controller Debi Bautista reports that there are still an estimated 2,000 ballots to tabulate. 1,800 of those were vote by mail ballots that arrived after Election Day. Ballots postmarked by June 7 have until June 14 to arrive and be counted. Bautista tells Clarke Broadcasting that she encourages people in future elections to drop off ballots earlier so that results are better known on Election Night.

In the District Two Supervisor race, Ryan Campbell now has 59-percent of the vote to David Titchenal’s 40-percent.