Fire In Tuolumne County

By Tracey Petersen
Sonora, CA — Air and ground resources are heading to a vegetation fire in Sonora. CAL Fire reports that its dispatch has received several callers reporting flames along Tuolumne Road, between Morris and Woodham Carne roads. There are no details on the size of the fire or the flames’ rate of spread.

The CHP is reporting that the blaze may have been ignited due to a vehicle dragging a chain and creating sparks. We’ll bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

