Valley Springs, CA — Ground resources are heading to a structure fire in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County.

CAL Fire reports that the fire is located in the 5500 block of Amos Lane near Pettinger Road, between Highways 12 and 26. There are no further details regarding the blaze, including whether it has spread to nearby vegetation. We’ll pass along more details as soon as more information comes into the newsroom.

Written by Tracey Petersen .

Sign up for our Breaking News Alerts and the myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline (209) 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com .