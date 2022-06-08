Cloudy
85.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

McClintock Gets A Challenger: Democrats Lead Local Senate Race

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Tom McClintock and Mike Barkley

Tom McClintock and Mike Barkley

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Incumbent Republican Mother Lode Congressman Tom McClintock will face Democrat Mike Barkley of Manteca in the November General Election.

McClintock received 43-percent of the vote in the District Five Congressional race and Barkley had 36-percent. Coming in third was Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig, a Republican, who ran an aggressive campaign against McClintock. He received 11-percent of the vote.

Meanwhile, eight candidates ran for the Mother Lode’s new Senate District Four seat that stretches into the Central Valley. The top-two vote-getters are Democrats, Tim Robertson with 23-percent and Mari Alvarado-Gill with 20-percent. In third, about 3,500 votes behind, is Republican George Radanovich with 17-percent, and Republicans Steven Bailey and Jeff McKay, who both have 14.9-percent. If those results hold, it will be the first time in decades that the Mother Lode will be represented by a member of the Democratic Party in the California Senate, whether it be Robertson or Alvarado-Gill.

The local Assembly race, District 8, only had one candidate, Republican Jim Patterson of Fresno, who won uncontested.

Click here to view local election results.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 