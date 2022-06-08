Some Election Winners Emerge And Other Races Too Close To Call

Andy Merrill, Kurt Bryant and Suzanne Cruz View Photos

Sonora, CA — All of the ballots have been counted for election night in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties, but there will still be more provisional and late-arriving vote by mail ballots to tabulate over the coming days. The exact number is not immediately known. In Tuolumne County, Clerk and Auditor-Controller Debi Bautista says it could be 3,000-4,000 ballots. Click here to view the latest results.

Some winners are known, while other races are still too close to call. In Tuolumne County, Ryan Campbell defeated David Titchenal by a wide margin of 63-percent to 36-percent to retain his Tuolumne County Supervisor District Two seat. Cathy Parker has a comfortable lead over challenger Zack Abernathy in the Superintendent of Schools race, 54-percent to 45-percent, but there are still many ballots to count.

In the Sonora City Council race, the top two vote-getters are Andy Merrill and Kurt Bryant. However, Bryant has only a five-vote lead over third-place Suzanne Cruz, so the race is too close to call. The top two vote-getters will win the seats.

In the Calaveras District Three Supervisor race, Martin Huberty has 57-percent to Lisa Muetterties 42-percent. In the Treasurer-Tax Collector race, Lehua Mossa will be the winner, as she has 71-percent to Jennifer Barr’s 28-percent.

Click here for a complete recap, including the State Senate and Congressional results.

We’ll continue to update the numbers over the coming days.