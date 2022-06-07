Tune In Tonight For Local Election Results

Voting sign directing the public where to vote at polling site in Tuolumne County View Photo

Sonora, CA — It is Election Day, and voters are weighing in on city, county, state and federal races.

The winners of the local races will be determined during this primary election, and the state and federal races will see the top-two vote-getters moving onto a November runoff.

Tune in for twice hourly election updates after the polls close at 8pm on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML, Star 92.7 and 93.5 KKBN. The results will also be on the myMotherLode.com election page.

There are four candidates running for two open Sonora City Council seats, Kurt Bryant, Suzanne Cruz, Darren Duez and Andy Merrill. The top two will serve on the council for the next four years.

There are two candidates seeking the hotly contested Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools position, incumbent Cathy Parker and challenger Zack Abernathy.

The two candidates hoping to serve as Tuolumne County Supervisor District Two are incumbent Ryan Campbell and challenger David Titchenal.

In Calaveras County, there are two candidates seeking the District Three Supervisor seat of the retiring Merita Callaway, Martin Huberty and Lisa Muetteries.

The candidates for Tax Collector/Treasurer are Jennifer Barr and Lehua Mossa.

At the state level, incumbent Mother Lode Senator Andreas Borgeas is not seeking reelection. There are eight candidates hoping to end up in the top two, Republicans Steven Bailey, Jolene Rehana Daly, Michael Gordon, Jack Griffith, Jeff McKay and George Radanovich, and Democrats Maire Alvarado-Gil and Tim Robertson.

In the local US Congressional race, Republican Tom McClintock is facing a list of challengers, including fellow Republicans Nathan Magsig, David Main and Kelsten Charles Obert, Democrat Mike Barkley, and Independent Steve Wozniak.

Vote centers are open in communities across California through Election Day.

In Tuolumne County, Vote Centers are open at the Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall and at the Main Elections Office at 2 South Green Street in downtown Sonora, the Jamestown Community Hall, Groveland Library, and the Twain Harte Bible Church. The Vote Center locations are open until 4:30pm today, and then 7am-8pm on Tuesday.

Also, official ballot drop boxes are located at the Tuolumne County Elections Office, Sonora Main Library, Junction Shopping Center, Mi-Wuk Library/MAHA, Columbia Elementary, Groveland Library, Twain Harte Market, Willow Springs Clubhouse and Rocca Park in Jamestown.

In Calaveras County, Vote Centers are open at the Government Center Elections Office, the Jenny Lind Veterans Memorial Hall, the Bret Harte High School Theater in Angels Camp and the Mokelumne Hill Town Hall. They are open until four o’clock today and 7am-8pm on Tuesday.

Official Calaveras ballot drop boxes are located at the San Andreas Government Center, Angels Camp SaveMart, Copperopolis Payless, Arnold Big Trees Market, West Point Pizza Plus and the Jenny Lind Veterans Memorial Hall.