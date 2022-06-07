Eads Hired As Sonora’s City Administrator

Sonora, CA — After offering her high praise, the Sonora City Council voted unanimously, 5-0, to hire Melissa Eads as the new city administrator.

She has been serving in the interim role over the past six months. Eads commented to the council on Monday evening, “Thank you all for trusting, and investing, in me. I am truly grateful to everyone. I am really motivated and inspired by this team, and I hope together we accomplish great things.”

Eads was most previously the Angels Camp City Administrator. Prior to that, she served in leadership roles with groups like the Calaveras Council of Governments and the Tuolumne County Transportation Council. Her contract with Sonora will span five years with a starting salary of $150,000.

Mayor Matt Hawkins stated, “I will be proud to approve this contract. You came on and hit the ground running and I really appreciate it. Already, it has been like a breath of fresh air coming into this council. I think I speak for the rest of us, that we are very proud to have you, and grateful that you are here.”

Councilmember Colette Such went so far as to say that Eads’ time as interim city administrator has been such a pleasant experience that she regrets not running for re-election to the council. Such is not on today’s primary ballot.

The vote to hire Eads was 5-0. She will be formally sworn in as City Administrator during the first meeting of July.