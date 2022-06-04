Cloudy
Assault At Tuolumne County Jail

By Tracey Petersen
Douglas Thomas Porter Jr.

Douglas Thomas Porter Jr.

Sonora, CA – An inmate at the Dambacher Detention Center off of Wards Ferry Road in Sonora tacked on fresh felony charges for a food fight.

The incident happened last week while the inmates were in the recreation yard. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashely Boujikian detailed, “36-year-old Douglas Thomas Porter Jr. assaulted another inmate by striking him in the back of the head with an open hand and punching him in the face with a closed fist.”

Both Porter, from Tuolumne, and the victim reported the assault occurred after they argued over food. Porter faces an additional felony charge of battery with a $25,000 bond. He was arrested last month for leading deputies on a motorcycle chase in the Tuolumne area, as earlier reported here.

