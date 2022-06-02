Update: Officials Extinguish Fire In Copperopolis Area

Update at 11:15am: The forward progress of a vegetation fire in the Copperoplis area has now been stopped. Air and ground resources were dispatched to the 10600 block of Pool Station Road, near Highway 4. The fire was about one and a half acres. Mop up continues. Be prepared for activity in the area. It is not immediately clear what ignited the fire.

Update at 11:03am: CAL Fire updates that the vegetation fire in the 10600 block of Pool Station Road is now 1.5 acres. Air and ground resources continue to respond.

Original story posted at 10:58am: Copperopolis, CA — Air and ground resources are responding to a reported vegetation fire in the Copperopolis area in the 10600 block of Pool Station Road, near Highway 4.

It is a small fire, reportedly about the size of a car. Be prepared for activity in the area.