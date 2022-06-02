Murphys Woman Died In Highway 4 Crash

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Avery, CA — The CHP has released more details about a fatal crash that occurred during the early morning hours of Tuesday.

We reported earlier that a 2017 Ford Expedition went off the highway at around 1:10am near Horseshoe Drive in the Avery area. The SUV hit a tree and overturned. The driver, the lone person inside, has been identified as 33-year-old Carrissa Schlaht of Murphys. She was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.

It is not clear what led to the crash, according to CHP officials. The vehicle was spotted by a passerby who called 911.