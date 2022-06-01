Equipment Use Cause Of Fire Near J59

Green Fire near J-59 and HWY 108 near Green Springs Road View Photos

Keystone, CA – CAL Fire investigators have determined that the Green Fire near J-59, Highway 108 and Green Springs Road in Tuolumne County was ignited by equipment use.

The blaze titled the “Green Fire” was called out around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. When firefighters arrived it was about a half-acre in size. It grew to an estimated five acres before the forward rate of spread was stopped.

CAL Fire TCU spokesperson Emily Kilgore detailed, “A citation for three violations was issued after the investigation determined the fire was caused by equipment use.” She added that equipment use is in the top three causes of vegetation fire ignition in the CAL FIRE Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit and debris burning and vehicles.

CAL Fire offered these tips on preventing equipment wildfires:

Ensuring you have a spark arrestor installed on gas-powered equipment

Using the correct tool for the job (String trimmer vs. lawnmower vs. riding mower)

Using equipment prior to 10 am

Clearing rocks from your work area

A special thank you to our community partner Kai for sending in a photo.