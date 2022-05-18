Meeting Called For Tuolumne County’s Climate Action Plan

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County government leaders have been working to develop a first-of-its-kind, state-mandated, local Climate Action Plan.

It identifies existing and projected greenhouse gas emissions, sets emission reduction targets, and establishes policies and actions to reduce emissions.

A proposed plan has been developed and the county is currently accepting public comments on it through June 15. Community Development Director Quincy Yaley reports that it will also be the focus of a special workshop tomorrow at 3:30pm via Zoom.

To find an online copy of the document, and details on how to log into the workshop, click here.