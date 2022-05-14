Workshops To Teach Teens Resiliency

Sonora Odd Fellows logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — Teens can learn everyday life skills through a series of workshops in Sonora.

Local non-profit IOOF Sonora is hosting a limited-time-only series of workshops for local teens aged 15–18 called Adulting 101. The group provided this list of workshops being offered:

Building Resiliency: An interactive workshop designed to help our community’s teens navigate the issues commonly faced in early adulthood and how to address them in healthy ways. This is on May 16th from 3–6 pm and each participant will receive a $25 Amazon gift card at the completion of the course.

Seeking and Maintaining Employment: An interactive workshop designed to help first-time job seekers learn where and how to look for employment; how to craft a resume with little to no job experience; how to prepare for job interviews; and maintaining employment once a job has been secured. This workshop is on June 15th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Cooking Basics with Eric Davis: A hands-on workshop by Eric Davis, local chef and restaurateur. This course will help youth learn their way around the kitchen and prepare some delicious eats! This workshop will be held at Industrial Food Works on July 12 at 1 p.m.

Two additional workshops– Personal Finance and Basic Automotive Repair–will be scheduled in the upcoming weeks.

Organizers detail that seating is limited, so pre-registration for all workshops is required. Click here to register. Any questions should be directed to IOOF Sonora via e-mail at contact@ioofsonora.org.