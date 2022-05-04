Tuolumne County Sales Tax Increase Discussion Postponed

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors was scheduled to debate whether to place a one-cent local sales tax increase on the November ballot.

A similar measure was voted down by the constituents two years ago.

Whether to put it back before voters was originally on yesterday’s packed board meeting agenda. The regular session started at 9am and wrapped up at around 6pm. We reported earlier that some of the items decided were to nix a marijuana ballot measure, and to further look into creating special districts that could place special taxes on development projects.

As the meeting neared six o’clock, board member Ryan Campbell had to leave for a previous commitment and requested that the sales tax discussion be postponed until the next meeting, on May 17. Supervisor Kathleen Haff questioned whether the measure could just be tabled indefinitely, and Supervisor Anaiah Kirk said he supported that idea. Board member David Goldemberg then chimed in that he did not support an indefinite table, and would like it reviewed soon. Supervisor Jaron Brandon proposed bringing it back during the June 7 meeting, because the May 17 agenda is already anticipated to be heavy, with numerous items. CAO Tracie Riggs also supported the June 7 date.

By consensus, the board agreed to now discuss the potential sales tax increase during that first meeting of June.