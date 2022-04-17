Roadwork On Local Highways Continues

Road work ahead sign View Photo

Motorists can expect delays on Mother Lode highways this week. Highway 108 and 120 remain closed for the winter, an update on the Highway 4 winter closure is here.

On Highway 4 in Calaveras from Horseshoe Drive to Meko Drive (mile marker 36 to 49.6) expect one-way traffic control for tree work. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7:30 AM to 6:00 PM

Utility work on Highway 4 at McKenzie Avenue to Willow Street (mile marker 39.6 to 41.3) The right shoulder will be closed for the utility work scheduled Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 3:30 PM.

On Highway 4 at the Arnold Byway (mile marker 41.8) more utility work will limit traffic to one-way. The work is scheduled Monday through Saturday from 6:30 AM to 5:30 PM.

Highway Construction will limit traffic to one-way on Highway 4 in Calaveras at Boards Crossing Road (mile marker 47.1) from 8 AM to 5 PM Monday through Friday.

Three areas of utility work on Highway 12 in Calaveras at the 10-13 mile mark at Trailer Park, Lime Creek Road and Highway 26 will delay traffic. at Highway 26 work will close the right shoulder on Wednesday from 8 AM to 4 PM, at Lime Creek the work will limit traffic to one way on Thursday from 7:30 AM to 4 PM, and At Trailer Park work will close the left shoulder on Thursday and Friday from 8 AM to 5 PM.

On Highway 26 at Haupt Creek (mile marker 18.6) the right shoulder will be restricted for utility work. The work is scheduled for Saturday 8 AM to 4 PM.

On Highway 49 at the Stanislaus/Calaveras County Line, there will be one-way traffic control for shoulder work. The work will delay traffic ten-minutes Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 5 PM

On Highway 49 South of Six Mile Creek (mile marker 6.5) there will also be one-way traffic control for highway construction. The work will delay traffic ten-minutes Monday through Friday from 6 AM to 5 PM

On Highway 49 at Raspberry Lane (mile marker 7.3) be prepared for one-way traffic control for utility work. The work is scheduled on Tuesday from 8 AM to 10 AM.

On Highway 49 Gold Rush Lane to the Calaveras/Amador County Line (mile marker 29.2 to 30.9) there will be more shoulder work from 8 AM to 3 PM Monday through Thursday.

In Tuolumne and Mariposa Counties on Highway 49 from Moccasin Creek to Bear Valley Road (mile marker 6.4 to 29.4) there will be drainage work from 7 AM to 3:30 PM Monday through Thursday.

Highway 49 at the bypass (mile marker 16.3 to 16.7) the left shoulder will be restricted for highway construction Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 5 PM.

On Highway 49 at Yaney Avenue and Wyckoff Street (mile marker 18.2 to 18.3) one way traffic control will allow for curb and gutter work. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday night from 9 PM to 6 AM.

Highway construction continues at Parrotts Ferry Road and Highway 49 Monday through Wednesday from 7 AM to 5 PM.

More 108 Highway construction at West Twain Harte/Plainview Road is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 4 PM. The work will restrict one of the two lanes.

On Highway 108 from Lyons Dam Road to Oddfellow Road (mile marker 16.5 to 16.9) will limit traffic to one way from 8:00 AM to 4 PM Monday through Saturday for utility work.

On Highway 120 from Ferretti Road to the Fire Station (mile marker 40.2 to 40.6) long-term right shoulder work continues from 7:00 AM to 5 PM.

There will also be a road closure on Veterans Way/E Jackson St, between N. Washington St and N. Stewart St. in Sonora on April 26th 2022.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.