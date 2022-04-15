Mostly Clear
Federal Fire Proposal Gains Support Of Supervisors Kirk and Haff

By B.J. Hansen
Tamarack Fire

Sonora, CA — The chair and vice-chair of the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors have sent a letter to Congressman Tom McClintock in support of legislation he has authored calling for immediate fire suppression tactics on national forest lands.

House Resolution 6903 is co-authored by Congressman Doug Lamalfa.

Board Chair Anaiah Kirk says the goal is to avoid large, mega-fires.

Adding, “Until we have a better-managed forest, we want these fires put out so that we are protecting lives, property, and the natural resources that we have in our local forest.”

The letter is also signed by Supervisor Kathleen Haff. It notes that wildfires emit excessive unwanted carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases.

You can read the full letter from Haff and Kirk by clicking here.  

