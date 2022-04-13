Suspicious Activity In Vehicle Led To Sonora Man’s Arrest

Sonora Police vehicle View Photo

Sonora, CA – A passerby alerted police to a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot near the Old Wards Ferry Road intersection, resulting in a drug arrest.

The call came into Sonora Police Dispatch last week with the caller reporting a male in a black SUV possibly injecting a drug. Officers found the vehicle and the driver, 36-year-old Jarod Decaccia of Sonora, who was on parole for drug-related offenses.

A search of the vehicle turned up meth, heroin and drug paraphernalia, including a needle. Police did not release the amounts of those drugs discovered in the vehicle. Decaccia was arrested without incident on several felony drug-related charges.