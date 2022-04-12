Calaveras Hires New Planning Director

Gabriel Elliott speaks to the board of supervisors View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 to hire Gabriel Elliott to lead the planning department.

Elliott replaces Peter Maurer who retired last May.

Elliott told the board, “I am excited about this opportunity. You can guarantee that I will do my utmost to make sure that I follow your guidelines, goals and policies are executed, and I will diligently develop my staff. And anything that needs to be turned around in the county planning department will be turned around.”

He also emphasized to the board that he is available 24/7 as a department head.

Elliott’s annual salary will be just over $140,000, plus benefits. The county reports that Elliott has 25 years of planning and management experience, most recently working as a community and economic development consultant. His hiring is effective immediately.