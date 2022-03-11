Human Remains Located Near Longeway Road

Investigation Near Longeway Road View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office was doing a follow-up investigation on a missing person case on Thursday afternoon and found human remains.

The discovery was in the area of Longeway Road in Sonora.

The Sheriff’s Office reports, “Ongoing investigation is being conducted to positively identify the deceased. No foul play is suspected. Due to the ongoing investigation, no further information will be released until a positive identification has been made and next of kin has been notified.”

We will pass along more information when it becomes available.