Clear
66.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Human Remains Located Near Longeway Road

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Investigation Near Longeway Road

Investigation Near Longeway Road

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office was doing a follow-up investigation on a missing person case on Thursday afternoon and found human remains.

The discovery was in the area of Longeway Road in Sonora.

The Sheriff’s Office reports, “Ongoing investigation is being conducted to positively identify the deceased. No foul play is suspected. Due to the ongoing investigation, no further information will be released until a positive identification has been made and next of kin has been notified.”

We will pass along more information when it becomes available.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 