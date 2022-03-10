Coping With Long Term COVID

Calaveras Public Health long term COVID community focus View Photo

Angels Camp, CA – As the coronavirus continues to plague the world some of those infected are also coping with what is called “long term” COVID.

Calaveras Public Health, Mark Twain Medical Center, and Mark Twain Health Care District have partnered to offer a community focus presentation “A Plan 4 Me: Valuable Health Care Resources to Help Shape Your Future.” The forum will be held at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds off of Highway 49 in the Angels Camp area on Thursday, March 24th from 10 a.m. to Noon.

The topics and speakers:

The Attitude Impact – Laura Keller, FNP

What We Know About Long-COVI D – Randy Smart, MD

Community Resources to Help You – Cori Allen, Director, Calaveras County Health and Human Service

Coping Every Day with Long-COVID- Susan Deax-Keirns, LMFT, and Karan Karam, LCSW

A reservation is required as seating is limited and lunch will be served. To save your seat cal 209-754-5919 by the March 17th deadline.