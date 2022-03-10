National Forest Off-Highway Vehicle Grant Program Opens

Mi-Wok Ranger Station - Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

Sonora, CA– The Stanislaus National Forest announced that a public comment period has begun for preliminary 2020 off-highway vehicle grant applications(OHV). Public comments can be submitted till May 2nd, 2022.

Forest recreation specialists and OHV managers have completed two draft grants for consideration by the California State Parks Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division. Todd Newburger, public service staff officer for the Stanislaus National Forest explains.

“These grants are vital for a successful OHV program on the forest, equally important is input from the OHV community that enjoys off-highway recreation. Their input on the program helps us provide quality recreation.”

The proposals include a forest-wide operations and maintenance project for OHV trails and establishing a law enforcement patrol project that would oversee the forest. More information can be found by clicking here.