State Lawmakers Planning Gas Tax Rebate

Sacramento, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom says his administration is working with legislative leaders on a gas tax rebate amid record-high prices.

He mentioned it for the first time during his State of the State Address last night. He said, “Working with legislative leadership, I’ll be submitting a proposal to put money back in the pockets of Californians to address rising gas prices.”

The Governor did not elaborate further. He did note he rejects calls to increase oil drilling, citing climate impacts.

California has the nation’s highest average price for a gallon of regular unleaded, at $5.44 per gallon.

After the speech, a Newsom spokesperson stated that the tax rebate program could total over a billion dollars and occur before May.