TC Supervisors To Discuss OES And Legislative Platform

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — In an effort to move in the same direction as the state, as most other counties, the Tuolumne County Supervisors will vote tomorrow to change the emergency command structure within its Office of Emergency Services.

Currently, the Board Chair is the designated OES director and the supervisors then have a week to ratify the director’s emergency declarations related to things like fires, floods and drought. The proposed change makes the County Administrator the OES Director, and the Assistant CAO as the alternate. It is separate from the county’s OES Coordinator position. If the CAO declares a local State of Emergency, the board would still have seven days to ratify it.

Later in the meeting, the board will provide staff direction on the process of developing a 2022 legislative platform related to state and federal issues.

There will also be a discussion about filling open seats to the board’s planning committee and the planning commission.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9am in the board meeting room at the government center in downtown Sonora.