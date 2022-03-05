Cloudy
44.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Sonora Woman Arrested For Child Endangerment

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Sonora Police Logo

Sonora Police Logo

Photo Icon View Photo

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s High-Risk Supervision Team went to an apartment near Chukar Circle in Sonora to conduct a probation search on Thursday (Feb. 3rd) at about 3 p.m.

Before entering the unit at the Quail Hollow One Apartments off Covey Circle, the occupant, 33-year-old Amber Cicero, told deputies there was methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the home. The unit was searched, and deputies uncovered about a gram of the drug hidden in a dresser. Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Bourikian stated that the furniture “was accessible and within reach of children living at the apartment.”

Cicero was arrested on charges of felony child endangerment and possession of a controlled substance. She was placed on a $25,000 bail.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 