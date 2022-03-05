Sonora Woman Arrested For Child Endangerment

Sonora Police Logo View Photo

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s High-Risk Supervision Team went to an apartment near Chukar Circle in Sonora to conduct a probation search on Thursday (Feb. 3rd) at about 3 p.m.

Before entering the unit at the Quail Hollow One Apartments off Covey Circle, the occupant, 33-year-old Amber Cicero, told deputies there was methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the home. The unit was searched, and deputies uncovered about a gram of the drug hidden in a dresser. Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Bourikian stated that the furniture “was accessible and within reach of children living at the apartment.”

Cicero was arrested on charges of felony child endangerment and possession of a controlled substance. She was placed on a $25,000 bail.